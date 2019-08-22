Onion prices rise to Rs 2,200 per quintal — highest so far this year

After a relatively long plateau, onion prices have more than doubled in the last three months. On Wednesday, the average trading price of the bulb at the onion market in Lasalgaon in Nashik was Rs 2,200 per quintal, the highest price of onion this year. Lasalgaon is the largest onion market in the country and sets the price for the commodity.

Till about May, onion prices were around Rs 1,000 per quintal as a bumper crop had resulted in a long glut in the market. Average traded prices in the months of January to April were Rs 531-Rs 931 per quintal.

Prices have since climbed steadily with the average price in August (till date) being around Rs 1,603 per quintal.

Arrivals at the Lasalgaon market, which normally is in the range of 3.5-4 lakh quintals per month, have seen a dip with just 2.2 lakh quintals arriving in August (till date).

Traders point to lower arrivals as one of the major reasons for the price rise, which they say will continue for the next few months. Jagdish Apshunde, a trader and onion exporter operating out of the wholesale market in Nashik, said Rabi onion acreage was hit due to the drought in 2018.

“Heavy rains especially in Karnataka has resulted in damage to onion stocks, which has pushed up prices in the domestic market,” he said.

Onion farmers in Maharashtra take three crops, which feed the market round the year. Farmers sow a crop in June-July, which they harvest post September-October which qualifies as the Kharif crop. Once this crop is harvested, farmers sow the late Kharif crop, which hits the market by January-February. Farmers also take the Rabi crop, which is harvested post March. This is the only crop which can be stored and feeds the market till the next Kharif supply. Farmers store their Rabi stock in moisture- and dust-proof structures on farms called kanda chawl and liquidate their stock when the prices are right.

Growers have failed to receive good prices for both their Kharif and late Kharif crops as a glut in the market kept prices down. The Rabi crop also hit the market after April but the prices have been lower than expected. This despite the Rabi acreage of Maharashtra falling to 2.66 lakh hectares as against 3.54 lakh hectares in 2017-18.

Apshunde said that the present price rise has also to do with good exports despite the 10 per cent export subsidy withdrawn by the central government in June. “There is good demand from the Middle East and Bangladesh and overall crop availability is low, which has resulted in the present price correction,” he said. Current prices, traders feel, will remain till the new crop in Karnataka hits the domestic market later in September.