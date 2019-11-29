Onion prices cross Rs 100 per kg in Mumbai, hover at Rs 90 per kg in Pune

Notwithstanding the constant influx of imported onions in the domestic markets, retail and wholesale prices of the bulb continue to be in the Rs 80-90 per kg bracket in most urban centres in Maharashtra. Traders have ruled out any immediate relief for consumers as the new crop of onion is expected to come only in January.

On Monday, onion rates at the Vashi wholesale market in Mumbai had crossed Rs 100 per kg. Rajendra Shelke, a commission agent operating out of the Vashi market, said this was highly unusual and was brought about by severe supply shortage in the markets. “However, the prices have since come down to Rs 70-80 per kg,” he said. Shelke said this trend will continue the whole of December with some relief expected only in January.

At Pune’s wholesale market, onion prices are hovering at Rs 80-90 per kg. Vilas Bhujbal, commission agent of the market, said arrival has been severely hit, which is the reason for the higher price.

Bhujbal also ruled out any immediate correction in prices.

The present price comes at a time when around 4,500 tonnes of imported onions have reached the Indian shores from Egypt. A senior official of the ministry of agriculture said more onion is expected to reach the Indian markets later in December. It might be remembered that the government-owned MMTC had floated tenders to import 1.5 lakh tonnes of onions in order to check the current price trend.

Shelke and Bhujbal said that the imported onions had failed to create any impact in terms of prices as consumers have given it a thumbs down. “Such onions are taken in by the hotel and hospitality industry but there are reports that the shelf life of such onions is short,” they pointed out.

Suresh Deshmukh, a commission agent operating out of Nashik, said the increased demand from India had pushed up onion prices in Egypt also.

“By the time the onions landed in Mumbai and headed for other markets they too sold at Rs 80 per kg, which failed to create any impact in the domestic market,” he said.

The present hike is a result of a 7 per cent dip in onion acreage from 2.73 lakh hectares for the kharif crop. Also heavy rains had caused damage to the standing crop with state horticulture directorates talking of 58 per cent destruction of the ready crop in Madhya Pradesh, 18 per cent in Karnataka and 2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. The crop in Maharashtra has also sustained damage reflected in the lower arrivals in wholesale markets.