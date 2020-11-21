Onion, potato prices rise; House panel to take up issue

The meeting comes at a time when retail prices of essential food items such as tomato, onion and potato are hovering around Rs 50 per kg across the country. (Representational Image/File)

Amid soaring prices of food items such as tomato, onion and potato, a Parliamentary standing committee is going to deliberate on the “causes and effects” of price rise of essential commodities.

According to sources, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution is scheduled to discuss the issue on November 27.

The committee has called representatives of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs) on the subject ‘Price Rise of Essential Commodities – Causes & Effects’, sources said.

The meeting comes at a time when retail prices of essential food items such as tomato, onion and potato are hovering around Rs 50 per kg across the country. According to data available with the Department of Consumer Affairs, the modal retail prices of potato, onion and tomato were Rs 50 per kg, Rs 60 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively, at national level on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd