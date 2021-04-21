Three ONGC employees ‘abducted’ in Assam, probe underway

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) were allegedly abducted in the early hours of Wednesday from a rig site in Lakwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar district, the company said.

The employees, including two engineer assistants and a technician, were taken by “unknown armed miscreants” in a vehicle belonging to ONGC, which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles, close to the Assam-Nagaland border, the company added.

The local police is probing the incident.

ONGC is India’s biggest oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since the early 1960s.