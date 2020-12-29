Soren govt’s 1 year: Bigger pension net, aid to sportspersons among key roll-outs likely today

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspects preparations for the first anniversary event at Morabadi ground, Ranchi. (Photo: Twitter/@JharkhandCMO)

Doubling the beneficiaries of its pension scheme for senior citizens, scholarship for Scheduled Tribe students to study abroad, appointment letters to those who lost jobs due to the pandemic –– these are some of the key announcements the Jharkhand government will make today to mark one year its coming to power.

“A total of 19 schemes will be launched worth Rs 1458.95 crore, and foundation ceremony of 11 schemes worth Rs 1091.92 crore will be held,” said a CMO source.

Among the key announcements is expanding the state’s pension scheme. A source in the government said: “We will double our beneficiary base from 3.5 lakh old age pensioners to 7 lakh pensioners. The total cost of this scheme will be Rs 885 crore.”

The state has also announced its own Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme, under which it will add 15 lakh more people into the Public Distribution System net. Some women workers who were stranded during the pandemic in cotton thread mills in Tamil Nadu will be given jobs in textile companies in Jharkhand.

The other most important announcement is extending financial help to various sportspersons to buy equipment that will help them compete at the international level.

The government will also launch Shri Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, which will provide scholarships to 10 ST students every year from the underprivileged sections. The Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP) loan disbursement scheme is also in the pipeline.

Apart from this, the government will launch Jharkhand’s own Fasal Rahat Yojna, replacing the PM Insurance scheme, and will also pay the agricultural loans of 10,500 farmers in the first phase.

Under the Forest Rights Act, the government will give ownership rights ‘Pattas’ and community rights to various people.

Various policies on sports and tourism will also be launched.