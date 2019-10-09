One year of Amritsar train tragedy: Victims’ families protest near railway track

The families of those killed in last year’s Amritsar train tragedy staged a dharna near the railway track where the accident occurred killing 60 people. The protest was also joined by leaders of opposition parties in the state.

Victims’ families had earlier planned a dharna on the track, but they were prevented by the police.

There was heavy deployment of police around the track and protesters, who were marching towards the railways track, were stopped. Train traffic was not affected.

Protesters raised slogans against Navjot Singh Sidhu and the state government.

SAD, AAP leaders and Bulath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined the dharna. No one from the Congress party reached to join the families.

The accident was reported in the Amritsar (East) Assembly constituency of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was chief guest at the event. Most speakers attacked Sidhu during their speeches.

Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Punjab government through the SDM in which prime demand was to give government jobs to every victim family.

They also asked for the free education and assurance of job for the children who lost their parent in accident. “We have also demanded that every family should be given Rs 8000 pension. Case should be registered against the Dussehra Committee for organising event and action should be taken against the guilty. We will be forced to start infinite dharna if our demands are not meet,” said Deepak Kumar, who is spearheading the protests.