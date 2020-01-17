One-time rebate: Get fitness certificate of commercial vehicles for Rs 1,500

The state Transport Department on Thursday announced that the RTOs across the state will hold special camps to conduct fitness testing of vehicles for Rs 1,500. (Representational) The state Transport Department on Thursday announced that the RTOs across the state will hold special camps to conduct fitness testing of vehicles for Rs 1,500. (Representational)

In a relief to the owners of commercial vehicles, who have not renewed their vehicles’ “fitness certificates”, which could incur a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, the state government has announced one-time rebate by which they can get the certificates for just Rs 1,500 by February 29.

The state Transport Department on Thursday announced that the RTOs across the state will hold special camps to conduct fitness testing of vehicles for Rs 1,500. The vehicle owners can come to the Regional Transport Office physically or apply online.

According to the Transport Department, many owners of commercial vehicles do not renew their vehicles fitness certificates on time. As per the new Motor Vehicles Act, those who have failed to renew the “Fitness Certificate” are being fined Rs 50 per day and many have now pending penalty up to Rs 1 lakh.

In order to regularise those vehicles, the government is giving a one-time rebate and has directed the RTOs to issued the Fitness Certificates for just Rs 1,500 without paying any fine.

“We have almost 1.5 lakh commercial vehicles, which didn’t go through the fitness test timely. Many vehicles now have to give penalty up to Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. We do not have such a strong enforcement team to seize those vehicles and collect the fines. But, those vehicles are plying almost without any hindrance and the government exchequer is bearing the loss. So, we decided to give a one-time rebate for all the vehicles and save some money,” a transport official said.

The official added if all the vehicles go through the fitness tests, the government can earn more than Rs 50 crore. “Not only that, without the certificate of fitness, the government does not has the up-to-date data of these vehicles. In many accidents, we see the vehicle involved has no Fitness Certificate. Thus, for safety reason also, we decided to bring all vehicles under proper fitness checking,” the official said.

According to the transport department, the maximum number of 25,735 vehicles without a Fitness Certificate are in East Bardhaman district, followed by Kolkata with 19,000 vehicles.

