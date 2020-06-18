Two suspected militants killed in encounter with J&K police

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said. A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

Two suspected militants were killed in two ongoing encounters in South Kashmir Pulwama and shopian district on Thursday.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces. A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

A defense spokesperson said, “terrorist entered nearby mosque to take refuge. Joint operation in progress in Awantipora.”

On Thursday afternoon police said another encounter started in Shopian.

“Encounter has started at Munand area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police zone tweeted.

