One surgical strike not enough, enemy needs to be taught lesson continuously, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar at the event in Jhajjar, Saturday. Manohar Lal Khattar at the event in Jhajjar, Saturday.

At an event held in Jhajjar on Saturday morning to mark two years of the surgical strike against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed on the need to imbibe society with “values” and a feeling of “patriotism”, and said that “just one surgical strike will not suffice”.

“Desh ki raksha suraksha karna jahan sainikon ka kaam hai, wahaan hamara bhi kaam hai… is desh ko jo azadi mili hai, usko barkarar rakhna, barkarar tabhi rahega jab desh ke samanya samaj mein bhi deshbhakti ka bhao, sanskaaron ki baat, ye aayegi (While it is the work of soldiers to protect the country, it is our work as well… to ensure the freedom that this country has gained continues. It will continue only when there is a sentiment of patriotism, and the importance of values),” said the chief minister.

The recent incident where the body of a BSF jawan was found in a mutilated condition in Jammu also found mention in his speech, as he cautioned people against “problems” that “Pakistan continues to create”.

“Koi naujavaan rozgari ke liye wahaan nahi jaata, balki uske man mein ek bhaav hai, ki dushman ko dabana hai… hum Holi rangon se manaate hain, Diwali patakhon se. Hamare sainik seema par dushman ke khoon se Holi manaate hain, aur patakhon ki jagah Diwali par bomb chalate hain (Youth don’t join the Army for employment, but are rather motivated by a sentiment, that the enemy must be suppressed… We celebrate Holi with colours, Diwali with crackers. Our soldiers at the border celebrate Holi with the blood of our enemies, and burst bombs in place of crackers on Diwali),” said Khattar.

“Keval ek surgical strike se kaam nahi chalega. Aaj bhi dushman uss hi prakar ki harkatein karta hai, usko lagataar sabak sikhana zaroori hai… Nischint roop se Pakistan ko sabak sikhaane ke liye hamaari sena hamesha tat par rahegi (Just one surgical strike will not suffice. Even today, the enemy is indulging in the same kind of acts, teaching a lesson continuously is important… Our Army will always be at the border to teach Pakistan a lesson),” he said.

