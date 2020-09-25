One sub-inspector injured: Vadodara police arrests 7 for attacking cops

JP road police station had registered a case against about 15 persons, who were involved in the clash, and sent out its teams to nab the accused. (Representational)

Vadodara police on Friday arrested seven persons in connection with Tuesday’s late-night attack on a Police Control Room (PCR) van belonging to the JP Road police station, which left an Assistant Sub-Inspector injured.

The PCR van had stopped on Sun Pharma Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the police station, to attend to a clash between two local rival groups when the mob hurled stones at the van and set fire to a motorcycle of a Lok Rakshak Dal constable.

Late on Tuesday night, about 50 people belonging to two local rival groups were engaged in a clash near Zadeshwar Nagar on Sun Pharma Road, when a PCR van patrolling the area arrived. The mob, on spotting the PCR van, began pelting stones while some miscreants also set fire to the motorcycle of the LRD constable, who was also on patrol. ASI Vinodbhai of JP Road police station, who was in the PCR van suffered a fracture in the attack and was rushed to the nearby hospital.

JP road police station had registered a case against about 15 persons, who were involved in the clash, and sent out its teams to nab the accused.

On Friday, the police detained seven accused identified as Deepak Sahani, Vishal Lokhande, Dhruv Solanki, Bhavesh Chauhan, Deepak Gohil, Natu Makwana and Harsh Bhatt — all residents of Zadeshwar Nagar. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for rioting, assault, and attacking a government official on duty as well as obstructing the duty of the official.

According to police officials, several persons from the area were part of the group that had participated in a religious gathering held at Khodiyar Nagar in the city, earlier that day, in violation of the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines — 50 people were detained in that case.

“There was a rumour that the police van had arrived to arrest more people who had participated in the event earlier that day and so the mob began pelting stones at the PCR van, which only stopped by to disperse the clashing mob,” said an official.

