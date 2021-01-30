One protester from every house, fine for non-compliance: Punjab Panchayats move to revive protest

In addition to this protests will also happen in villages of Punjab on the call of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) from February 1 to February 3. (File)

To shore up dwindling numbers at protest sites, several panchayats in Punjab have started passing resolutions asking people to send one person from every village home to the dharnas at Delhi borders.

Virk Khurd village panchayat in district Bathinda passed a resolution on January 27 mandating that one villager from every house will go at Delhi borders and stay there for at least one week. The resolution said that those not complying with the decision will be fined Rs 1,500 and if a person refuses to pay the fine, village will boycott that person.

The resolution also stated that if any villager’s vehicle gets damaged during the Delhi morcha then panchayat will bear expenses for its repair. With signatures of over 1,700 voters, the resolution carries the signatures of the sarpanch Manjeet Kaur.

Gurpreet Singh, one of the voters who signed the resolution, said: “Though we are regularly going to the borders since November 26, but this fresh announcement has been done to beat the rumours that after Republic Day episode morcha is about to end and people have started coming back. Even now, 15 villagers from our village are at the Singhu border.”

In yet another resolution passed by Nangal Kalan village of Mansa, it has been stated that one villager from each house will go to Delhi morcha for minimum seven days and the ones who cannot go will give Rs 1,500 that can be contributed to the ongoing struggle.

“This fund can be used for fuel expenses or even for repair of tractors going to Delhi,” said Nazam Singh, one of the villagers.

“We don’t need any more gathering at borders as of now, but this is a move to create pressure on the government and also to give a message to them that we don’t fear them at all. This chain will not break,” said Amritpal Singh, another villager of Nangal Kalan.

Nearly 1,500 villagers from different villages of Mansa went via train to Delhi borders Friday afternoon, said Balbir Kaur, women wing incharge of BKU (Dakaunda) in Mansa.

“It was being misunderstood that tractors have started coming back to Punjab after the January 26 episode. The ones who were coming back are those who had gone only for tractor march. This resolution was passed on January 29 and already nearly 20 persons of this village are at the borders.”

“We don’t need any numbers at borders, but we want to build pressure. After January 26 violence, the government wants to paint people in bad light over the Red Fort incident which was done as part of a deep conspiracy. To explain everything to people, we are going in villages as well as urban areas with marches so as to boost the morale of people,” said Sukhjinder Mahesari from Kul Hind Kisan Sabha.

More than 500 trolleys also went from Mohali villages on Friday while villagers from Chhana Gulab of Barnala also started for Singhu border.

“We are listening to news reports of protests at the Singhu border but that is not deterring us at all,” said Gurdeep Singh from Rampura Phul area of Bathinda.

“People were already at the morcha sites but movement is abuzz yet again, one person per house will go for sure, this is a hard earned movement and we cannot surrender so easily,” said Balwant Singh from Ghudani village of Ludhiana.

On Saturday, at district level- hunger strike programme will be held by 32 farmer organisations of Punjab in coordination with Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call given at Singhu border while BKU (Ugrahan) will be burning effigies of Centre at village level on February 1 against use of force to end dharnas.

In addition to this protests will also happen in villages of Punjab on the call of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) from February 1 to February 3.