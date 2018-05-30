Follow Us:
One paisa cut in petrol price: Not a suitable response to #FuelChallenge, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

While the petrol price was cut by 60 paise Wednesday morning, the cut was soon revised to just 1 paise a litre each. The cut comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended the pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 2:35:14 pm
Hours after petrol and diesel prices were slashed by one paisa on Wednesday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was “not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge” that he had thrown at the PM. He also wondered if it was a prank, then it was childish and in poor taste.

In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi said: “Dear PM, You’ve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week.”

Earlier, Gandhi had dared Modi to either cut down fuel prices or be ready to face a nationwide agitation by the party.

Read | Petrol price cut by 1 paisa: IOCL goofs up, cuts prices by 60 paise, then revises

While the petrol price was cut by 60 paise this morning, the cut was soon revised to just 1 paisa a litre each. “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s largest fuel retailer, said in a statement.

The current price of petrol is at Rs 78.42/litre in Delhi and Rs 86.23/litre in Mumbai while diesel stood at Rs 69.30/litre in Delhi and Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai. The cut comes after 16 consecutive price increases since May 14 when fuel retailers ended the pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to pass on a spike in global oil rates.

Amid mounting pressure by the Opposition over the increasing rate of fuel prices, Union Petroleum Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government is considering bringing petrol, diesel under the ambit of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in order to keep a tab on the prices.

