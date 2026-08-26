One of loitering munitions might have landed on Pakistan’s Kirana hills: Former CDS

INDIA HAD sent in several loitering munitions at Pakistan’s Sargodha and Kirana hills to look for radars, and one of them might have hit one of those hills, former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (retd) said Tuesday.

He was speaking on Operation Sindoor and its aftermath at an event hosted by the Vivekananda International Foundation.

He said on occasions, it has been asked whether Kirana Hills were hit or not, which is where their (Pakistan’s) nuclear facilities are based, adding that then DG Air (ops) Air Marshal A K Bharti had rightly clarified that India did not target them.

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He explained that before those strikes, we had sent in a lot of loitering munitions at Sargodha, and Kirana Hills is about 10 km north of Sargodha. The loitering munitions were looking for radars which are in and around Sargodha. He said they have a lifetime, which means it will loiter for about two hours and once it does not find a target, it comes down and hits somewhere.

“It must have come and hit one of those hills. So that could be one of the reasons as to what people asked, because Pakistani media also showed some kind of images in which there was smoke coming out from Kirana Hills,” he said.

On US President Donald Trump’s claims that he mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, he said the ceasefire was decided between two DGMOs, and that’s it.

“I don’t see the role of anyone else. How did this particular information get leaked out to the Americans that they tweeted before we could announce this? Again, I’m really sure it did not leak out from us. Somehow it got leaked out from the other side, that’s what I feel.”

He said Pakistan’s understanding of the situation was quite poor, even in the maritime domain. “Their daily briefings would tell where a carrier battle group was moving in the Arabian Sea, and when I checked back from the Western Naval Command as to where the carrier battle group was on those days, it was almost about 100 to 200 to 300 nautical miles off from that place,” he said.

“So that means either they were getting wrong inputs of our carrier battle group, or they were not accurate because they were dependent only on foreign sources for this… their long-range maritime aircraft did not fly at all…,” he said.

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On China-Pakistan colluding during Operation Sindoor, he said 70% or 80% of the platforms were of Chinese origin.

“Whether it is land-based, air platforms, some naval platform, we also have an inventory of foreign platforms. And when we get those platforms, the maintenance and serviceability is the responsibility of the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Their representatives are normally in the countries in which this equipment is deployed because they’re supposed to keep them serviceable,” he said.

“Chinese OEM people would have been there, and that’s what the Chinese have admitted that their people were there… Today in our country also there would have been Russian, French, Israeli OEMs… So, it is a contractual obligation…,” he said.

He further said commercial satellite facilities are available from several US companies and similarly today there are many Chinese companies also in the field which provide commercial images.

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He said Pakistan tried to get help from Chinese satellites, but they were not able to hit targets. “They did, of course, try. So commercial satellite images of China are available to anyone. Anyone can buy. It’s not just Pakistanis.”