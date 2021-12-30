One Nation One Ration Card scheme rolled out in 34 states & UTs, has benefitted 75 crore people

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme has been rolled out in 34 states and Union Territories covering 75 crore beneficiaries, the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution said on Thursday.

The remaining two states — Assam and Chhattisgarh — will be covered soon, the Ministry added.

According to the department, 50 crore portability transactions have been done under the ONORC plan, delivering foodgrains equivalent to about Rs 34,100 crore in subsidies.

“About 45 crore portability transactions occurred during the Covid-19 period, equivalent to about Rs 30,100 crore in food subsidy,” the department said.

Addressing an online press conference, Sudhanshu Pandey, the secretary of the department, said that inter-state transactions have crossed 2 lakh this month. He added that Delhi, from where ONORC started, is registering one of the highest numbers of inter-state portable transactions.

S Jagannathan, the joint secretary, said that Assam and Chhattisgarh will be covered by the end of the current financial year.