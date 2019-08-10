One nation, one ration card: Govt launches pilot project

The government on Friday launched inter-state portability of ration cards between Telangana-Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra-Gujarat as a pilot project to implement ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ across the country by June 1, 2020.

Beneficiaries in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can now buy their quota of ration from Public Distribution System (PDS), or ration shops, in either state. Similar would be the case in Maharasthra and Gujarat.

“It is a historic day. We have started off inter-state portability of ration card pairing two states each,” Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tripura are currently testing intra-portability of ration card, which means beneficiaries can lift their quota of ration from any PDS outlet within a state.

Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Ravi Kant said the inter-state portability of ration card will be implemented in the above-mentioned states gradually by January 2020.

The minister said the government is planning to roll out ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ across the country by June 1, 2020.