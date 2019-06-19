One nation, one poll: Who all are skipping PM Modi’s all-party meet

To drum up support for the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the presidents of all political parties having representatives in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to New Delhi for a meeting on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister is also likely to discuss issues of ‘aspirational districts’, the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022 and marking 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year, among other things. This will be followed by by a dinner-meeting with all MPs on June 20.

While NDA allies including Shiv Sena, SAD, AIADMK are expected to grace the meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is among the few Opposition party leaders to have confirmed his presence, news agency ANI reported. While Congress is yet to take a call on attending the meeting, presidents of some political parties have already turned down the invitation.

Here are all the party chiefs who are not attending Modi’s meeting

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress: In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote that it was difficult to take a call on such a crucial matter on such short notice. The Centre, she wrote, should issue a white paper on the issue. “If you will do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject,” she wrote, adding that she will give the meeting a skip.

The TMC supremo’s decision to stay away from Wednesday’s meeting in Delhi comes against the backdrop of a heightened tussle between the ruling party and the BJP in West Bengal after the saffron party made inroads into the eastern state. She had earlier boycotted a Niti Aayog meeting as well as Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

M K Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam: DMK chief Stalin will also not attend the meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party: While Delhi Chief Minister will not be in attendance, the AAP will be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, news agency PTI reported.

N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party: Former NDA alliance partner TDP will also stay away from the meeting. Jayadev Galla, who represents Guntur, is likely to attend the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR said he is busy with the inauguration of Kaleshwaram irrigation project on June 21 and will instead send the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, to attend the meeting.