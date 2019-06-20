One nation, one poll: Mayawati wants talks on EVMs, Akhilesh says govt must fulfil promises first

The BSP and SP on Wednesday opted out of the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions on ‘one country, one election’ idea.

While BSP supremo Mayawati said a discussion on EVM is more important than the idea of ‘one country, one election’, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government should focus on fulfilling promises on which it came to power.

Mayawati said the idea of ‘one country, one election’ is “anti-democratic” and against the Constitution. “If the meeting of presidents of the political parties called by the central government today was convened to find solution to the concerns about EVMs, then I would have definitely attended it,” she said in a statement.

The BSP chief said that the people’s faith in EVMs had dwindled to “worrisome level”. “The country’s democracy and Constitution are facing real threats following the stubbornness of the ruling party for conducting elections through EVMs instead of ballot paper,” she said.

Mayawati also said elections in any democratic country can never be a problem and they should not be weighed from the point of view of expenditure and extravagance. “The ‘one country, one election’ is an attempt to divert the attention from burning national issues such as poverty, inflation, unemployment and increase in violence, and is simply an illusion.”

Akhilesh said, “They have made so many promises… I believe that their exercise from the first day should be to think how they are going to fulfil those promises… there are a lot of political parties which are never going to agree on this (one country, one election).”

While not giving any reason behind Akhilesh’s decision to not attend the meeting, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that it was a decision of the party that they will not be part of the meeting.