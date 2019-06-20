One nation, one poll: His party boycotts meet, Milind Deora calls for discussion

Congress leader and head of the party’s Mumbai regional committee on Wednesday came out in support of the ‘one country, one election’ idea, calling for a discussion on the proposal, even as his party decided not to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting to discuss the idea.

Advertising

Deora said the government’s “proposal to hold simultaneous elections is worthy of debate” and Indian democracy “is neither fragile nor immature and the debate of one country, one election calls for an open mind on either side of the spectrum”. He also said that being in continuous election mode proves to be a “roadblock” towards finding long-term solutions to the challenges faced by the country.

In a statement, Deora, who lost in the recent Lok Sabha polls, said that India conducted simultaneous elections till 1967, and as a former MP who has contested four elections, “I believe that being in continuous election mode is a roadblock to good governance, distracts politicians from addressing real issues and adds populism to the character of governance which is not necessarily a long-term solution to some of the gravest problems Indians face”. The country needs a “singular agenda for social and economic growth”.

Calling it “not an ordinary reform”, Deora said that it will have “a long-lasting impact”.

However, he said the Centre must address the apprehensions of the parties opposing the idea. “The scepticism of political parties should not be ridiculed.”