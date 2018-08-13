One nation one poll: BJP chief Amit Shah writes to Law Commission, says all parties needs to come together

Amit Shah wrote to law commission for simultaneous electrions. (File) Amit Shah wrote to law commission for simultaneous electrions. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday wrote to the Law Commission batting for simultaneous elections in the country. Pushing for one nation one poll, Shah said that due to elections in states throughout the year, developmental works get affected.

The Narendra Modi led government has been pushing for implementing simultaneous elections in the country and several leaders including the PM and the President have supported it. Shah added, “there is a need for a regular discourse on the simultaneous elections and all political parties need to come together on the matter.”

BJP President Amit Shah’s letter to the Law Commission for One Nation One Election. #Delhi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/03uSQ5kAzw — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Calling it beneficial for parliamentary policies, Shah in his letter added that due to the election in one state or another throughout the year several works of both the state and central government gets affected. Citing that the simultaneous elections will lead to cutting down on electoral expenditure, Shah quoted figures of the amount being spent by the government in conducting Lok Sabha elections, which has been increasing.

The idea of simultaneous election stems from the Election Commission suggestion given as early as in 1983 that a system should be evolved so that elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies could be held simultaneously. Along with President Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee too had expressed concern over frequent elections. They “put on hold development programmes, disrupt normal public life, and impact essential services and burden human resource with prolonged periods of election duty”, Mukherjee had said, and called for a constructive debate on the issue.

It is to be noted that simultaneous elections were held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967. The cycle was disrupted due to premature dissolution of Assemblies.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd