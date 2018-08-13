Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • One nation one poll: BJP chief Amit Shah writes to Law Commission, says all parties needs to come together

One nation one poll: BJP chief Amit Shah writes to Law Commission, says all parties needs to come together

The idea of simultaneous election stems from the Election Commission suggestion given as early as in 1983 that a system should be evolved so that elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies could be held simultaneously.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2018 3:37:16 pm
Amit Shah wrote to law commission for simultaneous electrions. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday wrote to the Law Commission batting for simultaneous elections in the country. Pushing for one nation one poll, Shah said that due to elections in states throughout the year, developmental works get affected.

The Narendra Modi led government has been pushing for implementing simultaneous elections in the country and several leaders including the PM and the President have supported it. Shah added, “there is a need for a regular discourse on the simultaneous elections and all political parties need to come together on the matter.”

Calling it beneficial for parliamentary policies, Shah in his letter added that due to the election in one state or another throughout the year several works of both the state and central government gets affected. Citing that the simultaneous elections will lead to cutting down on electoral expenditure, Shah quoted figures of the amount being spent by the government in conducting Lok Sabha elections, which has been increasing.

The idea of simultaneous election stems from the Election Commission suggestion given as early as in 1983 that a system should be evolved so that elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies could be held simultaneously. Along with President Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee too had expressed concern over frequent elections. They “put on hold development programmes, disrupt normal public life, and impact essential services and burden human resource with prolonged periods of election duty”, Mukherjee had said, and called for a constructive debate on the issue.

It is to be noted that simultaneous elections were held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967. The cycle was disrupted due to premature dissolution of Assemblies.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement