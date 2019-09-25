‘One nation, one flag’ realised, time to end my political innings: Giriraj

Union minister and BJP’s Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, who has been engaged in war of words with the JD(U) for indirectly questioning the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday said in Muzaffarpur that his political innings would come to an end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. He said the time will soon come for him to quit politics as his dream of “one nation, one flag” was realised with the government’s decision on Article 370 and other expectations would also be fulfilled in the remaining years of PM Modi’s tenure.

Singh told reporters, “Now, the time is coming to say goodbye to politics. We have got a PM like Narendra Modi. I entered politics raising the slogan of ‘jahan hue balidaan Mookerjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai’ and now this dream is being realised. We hope other expectations would also be fulfilled in the coming years of PM Modi’s tenure. Then what is the objective of doing politics?”

The remarks come in the wake of an ongoing war of words between the minister and some senior JD(U) leaders, especially after Singh responded to a media query on “preferential treatment to CM’s home district Nalanda”, saying “should I commit suicide then? Should not I raise issue of my constituency?”

The BJP leader had on Sunday alleged improper flood management in Begusarai. JD(U) minister Shravan Kumar had advised Singh to check his facts and “focus more on his constituency than engaging in blame game”.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said that those who took a swipe at him “would have to hide their faces as the NDA would win over 200 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections”.

While Singh had refrained from directly challenging Nitish Kumar’s leadership, he had been attacking the CM in a veiled manner.