One Nation, One Election meeting: Opp would benefit from simultaneous polls, says Ghulam Nabi
FORMER UNION Minister and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is learnt to have told the joint committee of Parliament that is examining the Bills for one nation, one election that the Opposition would benefit from simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as the ruling party’s leadership would not be able to campaign across the country at the same time, leading to a rise of regional leadership.
Azad, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have supported the idea of simultaneous elections while appearing before the committee at a meeting on Monday evening. He is learnt to have told the committee, which is chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, that One Nation, One Election would boost development and allow leadership to use their time and energy towards governance, rather than campaigning for frequent polls.
The former Congress MP is also learnt to have questioned why the Opposition was against the idea when simultaneous elections would benefit them, arguing that some of the recent Assembly elections would have gone in favour of the Opposition had they been held together with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Azad is also learnt to have stated that simultaneous elections would not have an adverse impact on democracy and federalism, instead, it could serve as a deterrent against defections by elected representatives.
The committee is examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which provide for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State/UT Assemblies.
The Bills, also known as the One Nation, One Election Bills, were introduced by Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 17, 2024 and referred to the committee. The Bills provide for a one-time measure through which the terms of Assemblies will be curtailed in order to line up with the term of the Lok Sabha. After that, the next election would be a simultaneous one. In case any government falls, mid-term elections will be held for the remainder of the term, the Bills propose.
