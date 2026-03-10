One Nation, One Election meeting: Opp would benefit from simultaneous polls, says Ghulam Nabi

FORMER UNION Minister and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is learnt to have told the joint committee of Parliament that is examining the Bills for one nation, one election that the Opposition would benefit from simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as the ruling party’s leadership would not be able to campaign across the country at the same time, leading to a rise of regional leadership.

Azad, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have supported the idea of simultaneous elections while appearing before the committee at a meeting on Monday evening. He is learnt to have told the committee, which is chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, that One Nation, One Election would boost development and allow leadership to use their time and energy towards governance, rather than campaigning for frequent polls.