One more held in Smriti Irani aide murder case

One more held in Smriti Irani aide murder case

Atul Singh alias Golu, was nabbed and produced before the local court, which sent him to jail.

amethi, amethi murder, amethi village head shot, amethi surender singh, surender singh shot dead, smriti irani, rahul gandhi amethi, smriti irani amethi, priyanka gandhi vadra
BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani attended a cremation ceremony of former pradhan Surendra Singh. (Express photo)

One more of the five named accused in the murder case of BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani’s aide, Surendra Singh, was arrested in Amethi on Thursday.

Atul Singh alias Golu, was nabbed and produced before the local court, which sent him to jail. Three other accused, Ramachandra Pasi, Dharamnath Gupta and Naseem, were arrested immediately after the murder. Another accused, Waseem, is on the run.

Rajeev Singh, Station Officer, Jamo police station, said Pasi and Waseem were close friends and Atul was a common friend of both. Waseem fired at Surendra Singh, killing him, the SO said adding Dharamnath was part of the conspiracy. Surendra Singh’s brother said Atul called the BJP leader before he was shot.

