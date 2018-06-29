1 million downloads in two days: Sushma Swaraj’s passport seva mobile app a big hit

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

In just two days, the government’s passport seva mobile application, which allows users to apply for a passport from anywhere in the country, has registered one million downloads. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed this on Twitter on Friday. The scheme, which was launched by the ministry on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas on Wednesday, allows migrant applicants to apply for a passport from their original place of residence.

“Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads,” Swaraj tweeted. She had previously described this initiative as “revolutionary”. Through the application, which is available on Android and iOS platforms, users can apply, pay and schedule appointments for acquiring a passport.

The application will also benefit users as it does not require access to a computer or printer.

The mobile application was launched under a larger scheme of the ministry’s to ease the process of acquiring a passport. Now, irrespective of your current place of residence, you can choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) while submitting an application. This means, for instance, if you are originally from Kolkata but residing in Jaipur, you can apply for a passport from the former city.

