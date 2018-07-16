One militant killed, two injured in J&K’s Kupwara, operation underway

The Army alert troops noticed suspicious movement in Safawali Gali and challenged the infiltrators. (Representational) The Army alert troops noticed suspicious movement in Safawali Gali and challenged the infiltrators. (Representational)

At least one militant was killed and two others injured on Monday after troops foiled an infiltration bid along the line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The operation is underway.

The Army noticed suspicious movement in Safawali Gali and challenged the infiltrators. As per IANS sources, the militants fired on being challenged by the army troops and triggered a gunfight killing one militant.

On Friday, at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured after “vehicle-borne militants” attacked the forces’ camp at Achabal town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. One civilian was also injured in the attack.

Militants had opened fire at a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district. The two jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, according to PTI.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App