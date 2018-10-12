One Maoist killed near Andhra-Odisha border

The body of the Maoist woman has been recovered by the security personnel who were carrying out combing operations in the area. (Representational) The body of the Maoist woman has been recovered by the security personnel who were carrying out combing operations in the area. (Representational)

At least one Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel near the Andhra-Odisha border Friday morning.

Visakhapatnam district SP Rahul Dev Sharma said the body of one Maoist woman has been recovered by the security personnel who were carrying out combing operations in the area. She has been tentatively identified as Gajarla Meena, wife of Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

She is named as one of the accused in the killing of Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma who were shot dead on September 23 by Maoists. They were allegedly killed by a group of Maoists from the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee in “a show of strength after four years of peace” in Visakhapatnam district, police said.

The attack occurred 15 km from the Andhra-Odisha border and 125 km from Visakhapatnam city. The killings triggered protests by supporters of Rao, 45, and Soma, 50, who vandalised and set fire to the Araku and Dumbriguda police stations, alleging that police failed to detect the presence of Maoists and did not provide enough protection to the two leaders. Two policemen were injured in the violence.

