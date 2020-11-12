One lakh emails to go out to President; farmers’ ‘Solidarity Day’ today

AIKSCC has strongly protested against the vindictive step of the Modi government of not allowing operations of goods trains and thus preventing supply of fertilisers, coal and other essential goods

PROTESTING AGAINST the Centre for suspending freight trains in Punjab, the All Indian Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has announced it will observe ‘Solidarity Day’ on Thursday against the “repression of Punjab peasantry”.

The decision was made by farmer unions after an online meeting of the AIKSCC Wednesday evening. “One lakh emails will be sent to the President, demanding immediate resumption of goods trains. These emails will be sent by people from all walks of lives including farmers, from across the country. AIKSCC has strongly protested against the vindictive step of the Modi government of not allowing operations of goods trains and thus preventing supply of fertilisers, coal and other essential goods to blackmail people of Punjab and unleash repression on the peasant struggle in Punjab,” said V M Singh, convener of AIKSCC, while talking with farmer union heads.

“All peasants, agriculture worker organisations across the country have been asked to observe November 12 as ‘Solidarity Day’ and send one lakh emails to extend support to Punjab so as to run trains immediately. Such vindictive steps need to be condemned widely,” said Dr Darshan Pal, president of the Kirti Kisan Union and coordinator of all farmer unions of Punjab.

‘Delhi Chalo’

The proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ program of farmers does not seem to be materialising as of now as Delhi Police have denied permission for their rally at Jantar Mantar on November 26-27. Farmers from across the country, under the banner of AIKSCC, had planned the ‘Delhi Chalo’ on November 26-27. However, on November 11, the deputy commissioner of police wrote to V M Singh, convener of AIKSCC, denying permission for the dharna at Jantar Mantar citing the pandemic, adding that section 144 CrPC had already been implemented in the national capital.

Jagmohan Singh, working committee member of AIKSCC, said, “A fresh application has been sent to Delhi police commissioner to review it yet again. Farmers have mentioned that numerous protest gatherings have been held in Jantar Mantar in September and October including protests in which the Delhi CM himself participated. The nation has been in Unlock mode since July 1. Parliament has also opened for monsoon session in September 2020, and elections have been held in Bihar and bypolls in eight states.”

“Covid guidelines will be followed and moreover, public awareness now exists unlike the time the pandemic broke out initially…Under such circumstances, it is clear that denial of permission by the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, is illegal, illogical, capricious and without due application of mind. It is unfair to prevent farmers from airing their grievances in a peaceful manner when political activities and other protests have been freely allowed,” said V M Singh in his application.

