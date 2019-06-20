One killed, three injured in clashes in West Bengal’s Bhatpara

One person was killed and three others injured in Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district Thursday in clashes that broke out between two unidentified groups.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, reported PTI. Bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency. The area was marred by violence as BJP and Trinamool Congress workers allegedly clashed and hurled bombs. Altogether 18 people were arrested in this connection.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.