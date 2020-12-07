One killed, three injured in blast during land levelling

The incident took place around 4 pm at a place near Bastavade village in Tasgaon where blasting of a hill for land levelling is currently on. (Representational)

ONE person was killed and at least three more were critically injured in a powerful blast of explosive material at a land levelling site in Tasgaon taluka of Sangli district on Sunday afternoon. Some vehicles parked nearby also caught fire.

Police officials said that a major blast of explosives — most likely gelatin sticks — took place. Due to the blast, some trucks used for transport of excavated material, which were parked nearby, caught fire and were completely gutted. Officials suspect the gelatin sticks overheated causing the blast.

Sangli District Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam told The Indian Express over phone, “Prima facie it is an explosion of explosives used for land levelling, which seems to have taken place by accident. While the explosives were most likely gelatin sticks, only further investigation and forensic analysis will confirm it. One person has been killed and three more have sustained injuries, as per the preliminary information. Our teams are currently conducting preliminary probe at the site. Till now there are no facts which point to possible foul play. Our investigation is on.”

After the blast, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot and the injured, which included workers on the site, were rushed to the hospital. The intensity of the blast was so high the sound was heard a few kilometers away. Police said there were at least 30 workers and other employees near the blast site at the time of the incident.

