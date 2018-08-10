One killed, 8 injured in Uttar Pradesh caste violence

According to police, the violence was a fallout of an argument the previous night between three Jatav men and a group of Thakurs from the same village over a spot to watch the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra at Modipuram. According to police, the violence was a fallout of an argument the previous night between three Jatav men and a group of Thakurs from the same village over a spot to watch the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra at Modipuram.

A 22-year-old Dalit man was killed and eight others were injured in violence between Jatav and Thakur communities in Uldepur village under Ganga Nagar police station area on Thursday morning.

According to police, the violence was a fallout of an argument the previous night between three Jatav men and a group of Thakurs from the same village over a spot to watch the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra at Modipuram. A clash was averted then after elders from both communities intervened.

Police said on Thursday morning over two dozen Dalits armed with lathis and stones attacked the Thakurs. Police said some fired bullets in the air.

Rohit, an undergraduate from Meerut college, was injured and later succumbed. Among the injured, the condition of three — Vinod (24), Anuj (26) and Ravi (22) — were reported to be critical. They have been admitted to a nursing home in Ganga Nagar.

As word of Rohit’s death spread, Jatavs protested and blocked the road to the village. They demanded adequate compensation for Rohit’s family and also to those injured. They also demanded the arrest of those involved in Rohit’s murder.

“We have lodged cross FIRs from both groups while adequate police, PAC and sleuths of the Rapid Action Force(RAF) have been deployed in the village to prevent further trouble. We will make arrests after our initial investigation,” said Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of the Ganga Nagar police station.

Meerut Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nishi Anant said that compensation to the family members of the dead and also to those injured will be as per provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App