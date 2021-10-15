One killed, 16 injured as speeding car mows down devotees in Chhattisgarh

One person was killed and 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of devotees in Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district during Durga idol immersion on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, a block medical official said one body was brought to the hospital, while 16 others were hospitalised — two of them referred to other hospitals after X-ray established fracture.

The accused, identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, have been arrested, Jashpur SP office said and added that action will be taken against them.

Both the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh, and were passing through Chhattisgarh when they mowed down people carrying out the procession.

Terming the incident as “sad and heartbreaking”, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the culprits were immediately arrested and prima facie, action has also been taken against the police officers who have been found guilty.

जशपुर की घटना बहुत दुखद और हृदयविदारक है। दोषियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। प्रथमदृष्टया दोषी दिख रहे पुलिस अधिकारियों पर भी कार्रवाई हुई है। जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। कोई भी बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। सबके साथ न्याय होगा। ईश्वर दिवंगतजनों की आत्मा को शांति दे। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 15, 2021

Stating that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, Baghel said “no one will be spared”.

The incident comes days after four farmers and a journalist were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs, including a Thar jeep owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Three others were killed in subsequent violence at Tikonia on October 3.

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish — who was allegedly driving one of the vehicles — and five others have been arrested in the case so far.