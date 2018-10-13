One held in Chittorgarh lynching case

The youth who allegedly hit Azhar has been identified as Pintu Kumar. The youth who allegedly hit Azhar has been identified as Pintu Kumar.

Chittorgarh Police have arrested one person in connection with the alleged lynching of a 22-year-old youth more than three weeks ago. On September 17, the victim Azhar Khan, along with Anwar Khan, Shahnawaz Khan and Naushad Khan, residents of Bichhor village, had gone to a river flowing between Nal and Kheri villages. While Azhar’s companions and their families claimed that they went fishing, the police said they had gone to hunt peacocks, which is prohibited by law.

Naushad, 45, had told The Indian Express that they had cast their nets in the river and returned to their village. They had alleged that the local residents attacked them when they returned to the river. “They didn’t say anything and just pounced on us. We don’t know why they attacked us,” he claimed.

A police investigation, however, found that the four went to hunt peacocks. Praveen Singh, SHO of Parsoli police station, said, “The version of events as recalled by those with Azhar was contradictory. So we questioned them and found out that they had gone to hunt peacocks.”

“They had gone with a gun, or guns… Hearing the sound of a gunshot, local residents went to the spot. Seeing them, Azhar and others allegedly aimed their firearm at them. In reaction, one of the youths leading the local residents fatally hit Azhar on his head while the other men with Azhar escaped,” Singh said, adding that the attack wasn’t premeditated.

Azhar died while undergoing treatment in Udaipur on September 22. No firearm has been retrieved by the police yet.

Singh also said the youth who allegedly hit Azhar has been identified as Pintu Kumar, 21, and has been arrested. However, no other arrests have been made yet. “We are still investigating. As for action against Azhar’s companions for going peacock hunting, that is also part of further investigation,” Singh said.

