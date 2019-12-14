One held for ‘rape’, murder of 2 minors in Jharkhand

Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said the accused, in his confessional statement, said he attempted to sexually assault the girls, when they started screaming. Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said the accused, in his confessional statement, said he attempted to sexually assault the girls, when they started screaming.

A day after a man in Jharkhand’s Chatra was arrested for the suspected rape and murder of two minor girls, residents of villages in the district on Friday demanded justice “like Hyderabad”, referring to the encounter killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in the Telangana capital earlier this month.

The incident in Chatra took place on Wednesday when two girls and a six-year-old boy went missing while playing in a field in their neighbourhood. On Thursday morning, the children were found injured in a forest in the district. The first girl was declared brought dead at a local hospital, while the second girl, who was referred to a Ranchi hospital, died en route.

On the basis of the boy’s statement, police arrested one man, who allegedly lived in the same neighbourhood as the three children.

Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said the accused, in his confessional statement, said he attempted to sexually assault the girls, when they started screaming. “This was when he decided to kill them and started beating them. However, we are waiting for the board of medical doctors to ascertain whether there was any sexual assault.”

In Chatra, the parents of the girls said, “On Wednesday, when they did not return home for lunch, we went looking for them. In the field, we found their cycle, a bundle of firewood, a hair band and some wild fruits. After we could not find them, we informed the police.”

The parents said when they located the boy, “his hands were tied with the clothes that he wore. He took the name of the person who took the girls”.

The parents of the other girl said, “The boy told us that the accused took them to the jungle. He hit him on his head and he (the boy) fell unconscious. A few hours later, when the accused came to look for him, the boy pretended to still be unconscious. He told us that the accused came again to check if he was dead.”

