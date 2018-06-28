One held for lynching woman beggar; minister urges people to not pay heed to rumours

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kirit Makwana alias Tempo, was seen beating up the women in the videos that were circulated on social media after the incident. According to the police, the accused, identified as Kirit Makwana alias Tempo, was seen beating up the women in the videos that were circulated on social media after the incident.

Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old in connection with the lynching of a 40-year-old woman beggar by a mob on the suspicion of being a child-lifter. On Tuesday afternoon, a group of about 40 to 50 people, including some women, beat up Shanta Devi and her three friends while they were travelling on an auto-rickshaw. Shanta, a beggar, died on her way to hospital, while her three companions are recuperating.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kirit Makwana alias Tempo, was seen beating up the women in the videos that were circulated on social media after the incident. “He took part in beating up the women at the spot. We traced him from his house at Juna Vadaj, which is not very far from scene of crime,” Inspector J A Rathva said. Makwana has reportedly told the police he came to the spot after learning that a gang of women involved in child lifting has been caught.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja appealed to the people to not believe in rumors. Addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar, Jadeja said that the police have been directed to take action against those found spreading these rumors on social media. “Some messages claim that a gang of child-lifters has entered Gujarat to abduct children. Let me tell people that there is no such gang operating in the state. I urge people not to believe such fake messages or circulate them further,” said Jadeja.

The minister said that the circulation of such messages was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation of the state.

All police stations in the state have been asked to increase patrolling to respond to any emergency situation arising due to such viral messages, he said. Additionally, police have also been asked to activate the Anti-Human Trafficking Units and Special Juvenile Police Units, he said.

If a suspicious-looking person is spotted, people must not take law in their hands but contact police, Jadeja said.

Meanwhile, the in-charge DGP Mohan Jha held a meeting with senior police officers including DGP, CID (Crime) Ashish Bhatia and officials of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, where he sought details of other incidents related to rumours of child kidnappers.

In a similar incident, a week ago, two men were allegedly thrashed by a mob in Devbhumi-Dwarka district on the suspicion of being a part of a child-lifting gang. Such incidents have also been reported from other parts of the country recently. “We have found that some of these messages were circulated in Pakistan for creating awareness about this issue (of child-lifting). Messages with photos which went viral in Gujarat are actually from Pakistan,” he added.

