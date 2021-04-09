One held for death of ‘drunken’ man after assault at Uttarakhand temple

The Uttarakhand police on Thursday arrested a person, identified as Sunil Rai, after a 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death for entering a temple premises in an inebriated state and allegedly creating obstruction in a religious ceremony on Tuesday. The incident took place in Rudrapur police station area in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The deceased was identified as Joni Sagar. Police had Wednesday lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) on the basis of a complaint filed by Sagar’s wife.

“But the section in the case has been changed to 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) after it was found that the arrested accused Sunil Rai was trying to push Sagar out of pandal but incidentally hit his abdomen. This caused internal bleeding leading to death,” said investigating officer Ramesh Chandra Tiwari.