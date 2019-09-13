One held for assaulting priest in Muzaffarnagar ashram

A man was arrested in connection with an attack on the chief priest of an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ankit, was arrested on Thursday and Rs 2,500 that he had looted and a pistol were recovered from his possession, according to SP (Rural) Alok Sharma.

On the intervening night of September 8-9, six unidentified men entered the ashram in Shukratal area under Bhopa police station limits and attacked Swami Bhajananand Maharaj, the ‘mahant’ of Tapovan Dham, and fled after looting the place, police said.

The chief priest had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

A case was registered in this connection, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.