One held by NIA in Bengal terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said in a statement that it has arrested Samim Ansari, the tenth accused in its probe into the Al-Qaeda module in West Bengal, in Murshidabad.

The arrest, NIA said, was made in association with the Special Task Force of West Bengal. Ansari will be produced before a special court in Delhi, it said. The agency earlier made six arrests from Murshidabad and three from Ernakulam.

Sources said Ansari worked in Kerala for three years and returned to Nowdapara village in Murshidabad a year ago. He now works as a mason.

“He has no connection with terrorists and is being falsely implicated,” said his wife Chand Tara Bibi.

