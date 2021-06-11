One held after tribal girl gangraped, sister molested in West Bengal

One person was arrested while a search was on for four others in connection with the gangrape of a tribal girl and molestation of her younger sister in Malda district of West Bengal.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when a young tribal woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while her minor sister was held hostage and molested by five persons. On Wednesday, their mother fell sick and died on the way to a hospital.

The police, on Wednesday night, arrested a person named Shailen Soren in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Malda SP Alok Rajoria said, “We have got the names of the five accused. Prime accused Shailen Soren was arrested on a complaint lodged by the victim. Search is on for the other four persons. A case under Section 376 D (gangrape) of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered,” Rajoria said.

According to the police, the siblings were returning from a wedding at their village on Tuesday night when some youths from a neighbouring village accosted them. Two of them dragged the elder sister away while the others held the younger sister hostage and started molesting her.

According to the elder sibling, the youths took turns to raping her in front of her younger sister. Later, she managed to flee the spot and informed the villagers.

Later, local residents went searching for the younger sister and found her near a bush. However, it was later determined that she was not sexually assaulted. Of the five accused, two were identified by the elder sister.

On Wednesday, the survivor’s mother fell ill and died after a possible cardiac arrest on her way to hospital.