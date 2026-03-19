One fell unconscious, 2 went looking: Workers killed cleaning Chhattisgarh hospital’s septic tank

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Wednesday said any such work would be carried out in future only after permission is taken from the municipal corporation failing which criminal action shall be taken.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurMar 19, 2026 07:00 AM IST
3 workers killed while cleaning hospital septic tank in RaipurThe incident took place around 7 pm in the premises of the Ramkrishna Care Hospital at Pachpedi naka.
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Three workers were killed and another injured while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur Tuesday. While police were in the process of registering a criminal complaint, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Wednesday said any such work would be carried out in future only after permission is taken from the municipal corporation failing which criminal action shall be taken.

The incident took place around 7 pm in the premises of the Ramkrishna Care Hospital at Pachpedi naka. The three dead workers were identified as Anmol Manjhi (25), Govind Sendre (35), and Satyam Kumar (22), all residents of Simran city.

A police officer said the three men were hired by a contractor. “One of them entered first and fell unconscious. The other two went in to find him. Then a fourth person went in with a rope tied to him but he too fell unconscious and was pulled out.” The incident led to outrage among family members and relatives of the dead who protested outside the hospital demanding strict action. DCP (West Zone) Sandeep Patel said Wednesday, “We are in the process of registering an FIR.”

CM Sai said, “We have decided that from now on, if anyone gets this kind of work done without the permission of the municipal corporation, a criminal case will be registered against them. We are issuing a directive to this effect…”

The hospital said, “To ensure their long-term welfare, the hospital management has voluntarily extended a comprehensive support package for each family, including financial compensation of Rs 30 lakh, monthly sustenance support of Rs20,000 for an immediate family member, full educational support for minor children, and free lifetime medical treatment for immediate kin…,” it said.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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