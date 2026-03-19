One fell unconscious, 2 went looking: Workers killed cleaning Chhattisgarh hospital’s septic tank

The incident took place around 7 pm in the premises of the Ramkrishna Care Hospital at Pachpedi naka.

Three workers were killed and another injured while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur Tuesday. While police were in the process of registering a criminal complaint, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Wednesday said any such work would be carried out in future only after permission is taken from the municipal corporation failing which criminal action shall be taken.

The incident took place around 7 pm in the premises of the Ramkrishna Care Hospital at Pachpedi naka. The three dead workers were identified as Anmol Manjhi (25), Govind Sendre (35), and Satyam Kumar (22), all residents of Simran city.