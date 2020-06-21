One feared dead as Andal colliery land caves in

However, an ECL official, who did not wish to be named, dismissed the allegation. (Representational) However, an ECL official, who did not wish to be named, dismissed the allegation. (Representational)

One person was feared dead in Andal in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday after six houses in a colliery caved in.

Around 2 am, local people in Jambandh colliery heard a loud noise as the six houses slowly crumbled. Families rushed out, bringing out valuables from their collapsing homes. The land nearby also caved in as much as 70 foot.

Till last reports came in, a woman identified as 45-year-old Sahnaz Bibi was still trapped underneath the debris. According to locals, she was sleeping when the incident occurred.

Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari blamed Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) for delays in the rescue operation. “What is ECL doing? They are not paying heed to human lives. There was a delay in rescue. This is ECL land,” he said.

However, an ECL official, who did not wish to be named, dismissed the allegation.

“The incident happened around 2 am. Since the wee hours our men are working there for rescue efforts. We have initiated an investigation to find why the land subsided,” the officer added.

