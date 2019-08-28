One family opposing hoisting of Tricolour in J&K after Article 370 move, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said one family that claims to have freed the country from the British is opposing the hoisting of the Tricolour at the secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir. He did not name the family he was referring to.

Advertising

“Today, who is opposing Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir? One family. They say that they got the freedom for the country but avoid the Tri-coulour. They have developed a habit of seeing India disintegrate and do not want to unfurl the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir,” he told an audience gathered to mark the 215th anniversary of Rana Beni Madhav Singh in Rae Bareli.

Incidentally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also in the city and took participated in an agitation by the Rae Bareli Coach Factory employees against privatisation.

He said when the country was supporting the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, one family was opposing it. “How long will the country suffer the sins of your family?” he asked. He declared that the biggest sin is unfaithfulness to the country.

Advertising

“Those who did not wish to see a united India and who divided the country over caste, creed and religion for their personal benefits are opposing the decision on Article 370 and saying that the voice people is being suppressed,” said the CM and asked the audience to identify such people.

In the first week of this month, the Central government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, thereby downgrading it to a Union Territory. Kashmir has been under lockdown since then, barring a brief period of relaxation