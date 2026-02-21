One dead, witnesses say SDM, men attacked them for no reason, officials admit conduct ‘suspicious’

The two witnesses to the incident in which a 62-year-old died allegedly following an assault by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), in Chhattisgarh’s Balram district, say the officer beat them up while egging on the men with him to do the same.

The SDM, Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service officer, has been arrested in the case, along with alleged accomplices Vicki Singh alias Ajay Pratap Singh, Manjit Kumar Yadav and Sudip Yadav.

The two men who survived the alleged assault are Ajit Ram Urao, 60, and Akash Kumar Aghariya, 20, while Karan Ram alias Ramnaresh, 62, succumbed to his injuries. Karan Ram was Ajit Urao’s cousin, with all three men belonging to Hanspur village.

Aghariya said they were returning home after working in their fields, at around 8 pm, and were about 500 metres from their village when they were attacked by the officer and his men. They were all rushed to hospital, where Karan Ram died. Urao and Aghariya are now out of hospital.

While doctors refused to speak on the nature of the men’s injuries, a police official said that Karan Ram was seriously hurt, with his stomach and liver bearing the brunt of the assault.

Aghariya said he suffered injuries on his arms and legs and back, while Urao said he was assaulted on his rear, thighs and back.

While the SDM has claimed that he went to the spot on receiving information about illegal bauxite mining in the area, officials investigating the assault admitted Dahariya had not given a credible explanation for why he was at the site at night, or why he had not taken other officials along, but three civilians.

While police have arrested all four, including the SDM, Aghariya said there were 9-10 men in the group, and that they had no clue what provoked the attack. “The men stopped us and began beating us up with sticks. I begged them to stop. They asked us where we were coming from… Some of them held us from behind while others assaulted us. The SDM was present… After I fell on the ground, they still kicked me. They did not say why they were beating us,” Aghariya said.

He added that after the three of them almost passed out from the injuries, “the men put us in the backside of their car and took us to Kusmi police station, and kept us in its compound. It was around 10 pm or 11 pm by then. Then they took us to a government hospital and admitted us. A police team stayed at the hospital all night,” Aghariya said.

Demanding compensation for what they had suffered, Urao said he was the first one to be beaten up. “When I fell unconscious, they spared me and started beating up the other two… There were at least eight-nine of them… The SDM hit me on the back, and was provoking the others, reminding them that he was the SDM.”

Urao said they were afraid of being assaulted again.

A police source said, “SDM Dahariya’s role raises three major questions. One is why he did not take his bodyguard or driver to the spot? Secondly, who were the three men with him, and why did he take them to the spot? Thirdly, why did he not share the information about illegal mining with even one person in the administration?”

A Hanspur villager said the illegal mining allegations had no basis. “Bauxite was being mined earlier, but it had stopped over a month ago. Plus, the mining spot was not nearby but 7-8 km away, in Luchutpath in Jharkhand (the area neighbours Jharkhand).”

Dahariya, who was suspended after his arrest, was incidentally booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2022, when posted as chief executive officer of Janpath Panchayat in Gariaband district. A chargesheet was filed by the ACB against him in June 2023, and the case is pending in court, confirmed police.