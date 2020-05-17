Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19

One dead, two others injured as landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar NH

The landslide damaged at least seven vehicles, including six trucks, on the arterial road at Seeri near Ramban town, prompting a massive rescue operation

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: May 17, 2020 2:43:36 am
jk landslide, landslide jammu kashmir, jammu news, latest new,s indian express One dead and two persons were injured following a landslide (ANI Photo)

One person was killed, two others were injured and some are feared trapped under the debris of a massive landslide that struck the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:15 pm, the officials said. The landslide damaged at least seven vehicles, including six trucks, on the arterial road at Seeri near Ramban town, prompting a massive rescue operation, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Haseebur Rehman said rescuers pulled an unconscious man from the debris.

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SSP said. The official said two others were injured and sent to hospital. Some more people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are on to locate them, the SSP added.

