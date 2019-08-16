One person dead, several injured as heavy rains batter Kolkata; flights disrupted

One person was killed after being struck by lightning and several others were injured in Kolkata even as the continuous downpour left several parts of the city waterlogged.

The lightning incident took place at Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial Complex. The people were standing under a tree which was hit by lightning. The injured were rushed to the nearby SSKM hospital.

The incessant rains have also disrupted flight operations at Kolkata airport. News agency ANI reported that “arrival of 4 flights and departure of more than 5 flights have been put on hold”.

People were seen walking on flooded roads with umbrellas. The traffic movement was also affected, causing inconvenience to locals. The rainfall began in the afternoon lasted for near half an hour.

The MeT department had issued a weather warning for today and tomorrow. A cyclonic circulation is developing over Bangladesh, leading to such weather.

According to reports, the worst-hit parts in the city are in south Kolkata including Behala, Mominpur and Jinjira Bazar.