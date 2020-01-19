One dead, 3 injured in Surat building collapse

Rescue workers at the site of building collapse in Katargam area of Surat on Saturday. (Photo: Hanif Malek) Rescue workers at the site of building collapse in Katargam area of Surat on Saturday. (Photo: Hanif Malek)

One person died and three others were injured, after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Katargam area of Surat on Saturday afternoon. The injured were rushed to the hospital and the condition of two persons is said to be critical.

According to Fire department officials, the incident took place at Neeta Estate at Vastadevi road in Katargam. Officials from five stations who reached the spot, cordoned off the area, took details from neighbours and started removing the debris. Four persons trapped below the debris were rescued and admitted to SMIMER hospital.

Shiv Naresh Bhole (21), a resident of Gotalawadi area, was declared dead on arrival, while the other three were identified as Kantaben Machhi (41), Amar Bahadur Deshraj (24), and Shree Ravi (24). Doctors claimed that Kantaben is out of danger, while the remaining two are critical.

Sources said that the building, which houses zari machinery, was over 60 years old and that its construction was poor. As a result of this, it had started to lean since the past couple of days.

On Saturday afternoon, the slab of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor, and later to the ground floor. Several locals had gathered at the spot and informed the Fire department.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said, “The construction of the building was poor. There were zari machines running inside where four persons were working — the others had come outside immediately after hearing the sound of the collapse. We have come to know that the building owners had earlier received notices about poor construction, but they did not take any steps. The building has multiple owners, separate for each floor.”

Kagargam police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard and began probe.

Surat city Mayor Dr Jagdish Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) NV Upadhyay and other SMC officials reached the spot to examine the rescue operation. The building owners also arrived after learning about the incident.

