Tuesday, July 19, 2022

One dead, 18 labourers missing from strategic road construction site near Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia told reporters that 19 labourers were engaged at the Damin-Huri road construction site, roughly 200 km away from Koloriang, which is the district headquarters.

July 19, 2022 10:16:24 pm
1 dead, 18 labourers missing near India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational)

One labourer was found dead, while 18 others were learnt to be missing after the labourers engaged in a Border Roads Organization (BRO) road construction project along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district fled the site after they were denied leave for Eid-ul-Adha.

The incident occurred at a strategic construction site of the Damin-Huri road, which is under Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia told reporters that 19 labourers were engaged at the Damin-Huri road construction site, roughly 200 km away from Koloriang, which is the district headquarters.

The labourers, however, fled the site on July 5 after the concerned contractor denied them leave permission on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The official said the body of one of the 19 labourers was found floating in the water of a local river in Kurung Kumey district.

Meanwhile, rumours went viral on social media that 16 bodies were seen floating in a river. However, the Deputy Commissioner rubbished the rumours and said only one body has been found so far.

He said the labourers hailed from Assam and might have taken the jungle route, which was different from the usual route. The Deputy Commissioner added that one of them might have accidentally tripped into the river.

The Koloriang circle officer was asked to visit the spot and assess the situation. He was also asked to verify if anyone had drowned in the river.

 

