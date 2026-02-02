One crore jobs and employment opportunities to be created by 2030: Bihar Guv tells state legislature

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday asserted that the Nitish Kumar government was committed to creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state in the next five years.

Addressing both Houses of the state legislature on the inaugural day of the month-long budget session, the governor also said that maintaining the rule of law and communal harmony were the top priorities of the government, which strove towards achieving “development with justice”.

“The government has so far provided jobs and employment opportunities (rozgar) to 50 lakh youths. By 2030, one crore youths will get jobs and employment opportunities,” said the governor.