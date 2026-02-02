One crore jobs and employment opportunities to be created by 2030: Bihar Guv tells state legislature

Addressing the Budget Session of the Bihar legislature, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the Nitish Kumar government is committed to creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years, while prioritising law and order and communal harmony.

By: PTI
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 01:55 PM IST
He also highlighted gains in law and order, women empowerment and social development during his Budget Session address.Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the Nitish Kumar government plans to create one crore jobs and employment opportunities by 2030. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday asserted that the Nitish Kumar government was committed to creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the state in the next five years.

Addressing both Houses of the state legislature on the inaugural day of the month-long budget session, the governor also said that maintaining the rule of law and communal harmony were the top priorities of the government, which strove towards achieving “development with justice”.

“The government has so far provided jobs and employment opportunities (rozgar) to 50 lakh youths. By 2030, one crore youths will get jobs and employment opportunities,” said the governor.

Notably, the promise of “one crore rozgar” was first made by the ruling NDA in its manifesto for the 2025 assembly polls, which the BJP-led coalition went on to win with a thumping majority.

The governor also said, “maintaining rule of law and communal harmony are also a top priority of the state government. To strengthen law and order machinery, the number of police personnel has been raised to 1.21 lakh, while the number of police stations has reached 10,380. Bihar also has the highest percentage of female police personnel”.

He added that in keeping with its motto of “nyay ke saath vikas” (development with justice), the government has been working towards empowerment of women, and the state was now home to 1.40 crore female volunteers enrolled with “Jeevika” self-help groups.

Referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, rolled out just ahead of the assembly polls, the governor said, “Rs 10,000 crore each was given to women for starting up their own businesses. Those who are able to make good use of the money will get up to Rs two lakh each.” Khan also spoke of an “increase in farmers’ income in Bihar over the years, and the government’s push for health and education by setting up schools, colleges and hospitals across the state.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Explain Speaking Budget
Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement