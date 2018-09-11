One crore fake beneficiaries found registered in anganwadis: Maneka Gandhi

Last month, Gandhi said about 14 lakh fake names of children were found registered in anganwadis of Assam. Last month, Gandhi said about 14 lakh fake names of children were found registered in anganwadis of Assam.

About one crore fake beneficiaries have been found registered in anganwadis across India and their names have been removed from the list, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said Tuesday. There are around 14 lakh anganwadis across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, who include children under the age of six and pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Gandhi said the identification and elimination of fake beneficiaries is an “ongoing process”, and until now officials have found and eliminated nearly one crore fake beneficiaries. A senior official said the WCD ministry was compiling the details of the one crore fake beneficiaries. Last month, Gandhi said about 14 lakh fake names of children were found registered in anganwadis of Assam.

The fake names were found in a survey by the Assam government carried out in June, as part of which physical verification of the number of children present in anganwadis was done. Following the revelation of 14 lakh fake names in Assam, Gandhi ordered all state governments to verify the number of children “really need to be fed”. Gandhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for leading the Poshan Abhiyan from the front” after he Tuesday announced an increase in honorarium for anganwadi workers, to be effective from October.

According to Modi’s announcement, anganwadi workers will be given Rs. 4,500 per month instead of Rs 3,000, mini anganwadi workers will be given Rs 3,500 per month instead of Rs. 2,250 and anganwadi helpers will be given Rs. 2,250 per month instead of Rs. 1,500. Gandhi said the increase in honorarium for anganwadi workers “will boost their morale and help improve the delivery of services”.

