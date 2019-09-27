‘One country, one language’ row: After returning from Canada, Gurdas Maan makes Gurdwara Ber his Sahib first stop

Hours after touching down at Amritsar from Canada, where his remarks over ‘one country, one language’ stirred a huge controversy back in Punjab, legendary singer Gurdas Maan went straight to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanur Lodhi on Thursday.

At the historic gurdwara, Maan cleaned utensils for two hours and presented a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to the shrine from Nakodar’s Murad Shah Trust. Maan was also accompanied by his family. He was also carrying, Chandoa Sahib (a canopy which is hung above Guru Granth Sahib),on his head which he offered at the gurudwara.

On Thursday, while talking to the media on the language controversy, he said that it was his “personal opinion”, adding that the media should now let go of it. “Stay blessed and prosperous,” he said before leaving the place.

During an interview to a Canada-based radio station, Maan had favoured ‘one nation, one language’ leading to protest in Punjab.