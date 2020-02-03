Civilian killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC

There has been an increase in the cross border shelling along the LoC in three North Kashmir’s districts. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) There has been an increase in the cross border shelling along the LoC in three North Kashmir’s districts. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

A civilian was killed and another injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, officials said.

The 60-year-old civilian was killed in Tadd village of Karnah sectors of the Kupwara district. Early Monday morning, there was heavy shelling in Tangdhar which stopped after a while. However, later in the evening, small arms fire started again.

“There was a ceasefire violation reported in the evening today and one civilian was killed in the firing,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat told The Indian Express.

On Sunday, one army personnel was injured after ceasefire violation was reported in Gurez sector of Bandipora district. There were reports of ceasefire violation in Karnah as well.

There has been an increase in the cross border shelling along the LoC in three North Kashmir’s districts. Both armies have been exchanging fire in North Kashmir’s Uri, Tangdhar, Keran and Gurez sectors.

Locals living along the Line of Control (LoC), said there is no let up in shelling even during winters —causing more worries.

The Defence Ministry recently informed the Parliament there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in J&K between August and October in 2019.

