One cannot give Mahatma Gandhi any random name: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Gopalkrishna Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, on Saturday said that “one cannot give Gandhi any random name and there cannot be a noun of Gandhi’’. “To make him look smaller or bigger we cannot give him a name. He was a Vaishnav Jan who knew the pain of people.”

The former IAS officer and West Bengal governor, who was speaking to schoolchildren on the occasion to mark Sabarmati Ashram’s 100 years, underlined the importance of the ashram Gandhi had established in 1917. He said that it is not only a historic place but also an embodiment of peace, social and religious harmony, which is still relevant for the world at large.

Earlier, Gopalkrishna Gandhi inaugurated a newly-built Charkha museum and a gallery themed ‘My Life is My Message’. The ashram was established after Mahatma Gandhi launched the historic Salt March. Originally established in Kochrab in 1915, the ashram was shifted to its current location two years later.

Mahatma Gandhi remained at this ashram for over a decade. The centenary of the current Gandhi Ashram coincides with Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran satyagrah. Ela Bhatt, founder of Self-employed Women’s Association and chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, said: “We are here to celebrate 100 years of ashram, but I am not happy… We have not only forgotten Gandhian values but also have gone far from him.”

